Tina Fey Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the 30 Rock star that will surprise you

Tina Fey is one of the most talented artists in Hollywood. She's an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright. The actress is known for her performance in comedy series such as 30 Rock and also for her work on Saturday Night Live. Fey is also known for being the creator of series such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The actress has also acted in films such as Baby Mama, Date Night, Megamind, Muppets Most Wanted, Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Wine Country and Soul. Among all of her works, Tina has been most loved for her work on Saturday Night Live where she went from being a writer, head writer and a performer. She also got recognition for appearing as co-anchor in the Weekend Update segment and, later, developing a satirical portrayal of 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin in subsequent guest appearances. Among other amazing things that fans surely don't know about her is the fact that she has also been a Grammy nominee for her 2011 memoir, titled Bossypants, which topped The New York Times Best Seller list.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tina Fey's first TV appearance was a bank commercial she featured in. Back in 1995 before her Saturday Night Live days, Fey was featured in a Mutual Savings Bank commercial.
Tina Fey is the youngest Mark Twain Prize winner. She bagged the prestigious honour of age of 40 in 2010.
Tina Fey had another feather in her cap when she made her rap debut with Childish Gambino. Gambino dropped a sixth mixtape called Royalty that featured Fey rapping on a song called “Real Estate.”
30 Rock's Liz Lemon has a major connection to Tina Fey in real life and that's because Liz is named after her since her actual birthname is Elizabeth Stamatina Fey.
Tina Fey made history at Saturday Night Live as she became the first female head writer of the famous comedy reality show.
