Tina Fey Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the 30 Rock star that will surprise you

Published on May 18, 2022 01:26 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Tina Fey at 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards.

    Tina Fey is a Grammy nominee

    Tina Fey is one of the most talented artists in Hollywood. She's an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright. The actress is known for her performance in comedy series such as 30 Rock and also for her work on Saturday Night Live. Fey is also known for being the creator of series such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The actress has also acted in films such as Baby Mama, Date Night, Megamind, Muppets Most Wanted, Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Wine Country and Soul. Among all of her works, Tina has been most loved for her work on Saturday Night Live where she went from being a writer, head writer and a performer. She also got recognition for appearing as co-anchor in the Weekend Update segment and, later, developing a satirical portrayal of 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin in subsequent guest appearances. Among other amazing things that fans surely don't know about her is the fact that she has also been a Grammy nominee for her 2011 memoir, titled Bossypants, which topped The New York Times Best Seller list.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Tina Fey at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019.

    First TV appearance

    Tina Fey's first TV appearance was a bank commercial she featured in. Back in 1995 before her Saturday Night Live days, Fey was featured in a Mutual Savings Bank commercial.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Tina Fey at the 2019 Oscars.

    Mark Twain Prize winner

    Tina Fey is the youngest Mark Twain Prize winner. She bagged the prestigious honour of age of 40 in 2010.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Tina Fey at Girls5eva Season 2 Premiere.

    Rap debut

    Tina Fey had another feather in her cap when she made her rap debut with Childish Gambino. Gambino dropped a sixth mixtape called Royalty that featured Fey rapping on a song called “Real Estate.”

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Tina Fey at the American Museum Of Natural History 2019.

    30 Rock's Liz Lemon connection

    30 Rock's Liz Lemon has a major connection to Tina Fey in real life and that's because Liz is named after her since her actual birthname is Elizabeth Stamatina Fey.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Tina Fey at the Tony Awards.

    Saturday Night Live

    Tina Fey made history at Saturday Night Live as she became the first female head writer of the famous comedy reality show.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images