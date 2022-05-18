Tina Fey Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the 30 Rock star that will surprise you

1 / 6

Tina Fey is a Grammy nominee

Tina Fey is one of the most talented artists in Hollywood. She's an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright. The actress is known for her performance in comedy series such as 30 Rock and also for her work on Saturday Night Live. Fey is also known for being the creator of series such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The actress has also acted in films such as Baby Mama, Date Night, Megamind, Muppets Most Wanted, Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Wine Country and Soul. Among all of her works, Tina has been most loved for her work on Saturday Night Live where she went from being a writer, head writer and a performer. She also got recognition for appearing as co-anchor in the Weekend Update segment and, later, developing a satirical portrayal of 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin in subsequent guest appearances. Among other amazing things that fans surely don't know about her is the fact that she has also been a Grammy nominee for her 2011 memoir, titled Bossypants, which topped The New York Times Best Seller list.

Photo Credit : Getty Images