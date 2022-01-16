Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield; Here's a list of cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home features a slew of well-known characters. Spidey, played by Tom Holland, inadvertently opens the multiverse and invites characters from the two Spider-Man franchises that came before the Homecoming trilogy. Peter's life became a little chaotic after the villain Mysterio revealed Peter's secret identity to the world at the end of Far From Home. He requests that Doctor Strange cast a spell that will make (almost) everyone forget he is Spider-Man. They muck up the spell, summoning characters from other universes who are aware that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Here's a rundown of every cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as a reminder of where you last saw each of these characters.
In Spider-Man 3, we last saw Maguire's Peter defeating Venom (Topher Grace), letting Uncle Ben's killer, a remorseful Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), go, and watching his best friend-turned-nemesis Harry (James Franco) die in his arms.
Andrew Garfield has spent the last several months on the press tour for his musical film Tick Tick Boom pretending he wasn't going to appear in it when everyone knew he would. However, Garfield's Spider-Man arc was a letdown. He failed to save the love of his life, Gwen Stacey, from a deadly fall at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Nonetheless, Garfield gives a soulful performance in No Way Home, reminding us that he may have been the best Peter Parker, even if he starred in the worst Spider-Man films.
In Daredevil, Charlie Cox portrayed blind attorney-turned-vigilante Matthew Murdoch. Daredevil arrested crime boss Kingpin at the end of the show's third and final season. Cox reprises the role in No Way Home, offering Peter his services as an attorney.
In Spider-Man 2, Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius used mechanical arms to conduct an Oscorp-funded fusion reactor experiment that went wrong, killing Octavius' wife. The Doc Ock who appears in No Way Home has not yet realised that the arc reactor is dangerous and is instead determined to kill Spider-Man.
In Maguire's first Spider-Man film, Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), a scientist and the father of Peter's best friend Harry Osborn, became the Green Goblin after injecting himself with a supersoldier serum he created. He became insane as a result of the serum, and he developed a split personality. Green Goblin is the villain who can claim villain supremacy in No Way Home. While secretly plotting against Peter, Norman appeals to Aunt May's sense of decency.
J. Jonah Jameson, unlike the other characters on this list, does not come from a parallel universe. However, J.K. Simmons reprises his role as the obnoxious newsman who despises Spider-Man from the Maguire series.