Tobey Maguire Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE films from the Spider-Man: No Way Home star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire turns 47! The actor was all the rage in the late 90s and early 2000s but has taken to the background role of film producer predominantly. Recently, though Maguire came out of his shell and rained fire on the box office with his reprised role as Peter Parker alongside Andrew Garfield in the Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film not only revived the theatres after a major hit from Covid-19 but also achieved a new milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from No Way Home, Maguire has been part of some great scripts throughout his acting career. Scroll down further to check out some of Tobey Maguire's best works in film.

Photo Credit : Getty Images