Tobey Maguire Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE films from the Spider-Man: No Way Home star

Tobey Maguire turns 47! The actor was all the rage in the late 90s and early 2000s but has taken to the background role of film producer predominantly. Recently, though Maguire came out of his shell and rained fire on the box office with his reprised role as Peter Parker alongside Andrew Garfield in the Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film not only revived the theatres after a major hit from Covid-19 but also achieved a new milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from No Way Home, Maguire has been part of some great scripts throughout his acting career. Scroll down further to check out some of Tobey Maguire's best works in film.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There is no way Maguire's name can be taken off from this masterpiece as the actor gave life to one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. His edition of the character is still revered as the best and time and again called back to the masterstroke it all began with.
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Entertainment
Working on this 2009 war drama, Maguire joined hands with some great actors like Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman and more. Sam (Maguire) is believed to be dead when his helicopter gets shot down while he is on duty in Afghanistan. His rebellious brother (Gyllenhaal) takes care of the household at home during his absence but when Sam does come back, he has a boatload of extra luggage.
Photo Credit : Columbia Pictures
One of the most celebrated romance dramas, the film casts Maguire alongside Leonardo Di Caprio, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher and more industry bigs. This 2013 hit follows Maguire's character Nick, a World War I veteran, who moves to New York in hopes of making it big when he finds himself mesmerised by Jay Gatsby (Di Caprio) and his illustrious living.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
Starring a young Maguire beside Reese Witherspoon, this fantasy-comedy casts the two as twin siblings. The twins get transported to a black and white television programme called "Pleasantville" and while the two maintain their characters, the dynamics of the community must be totally altered.
Based on the 1999 non-fiction bestseller Seabiscuit: An American Legend by Laura Hillenbrand, the film casts Maguire in the role of Red Pollard. Seabiscuit, a horse with a minor limp, is teamed with trainer Tom Smith. While practising, they become close, which helps them get over their weaknesses.
Photo Credit : Universal Pictures
Raoul, a journalist, travels to Las Vegas in order to cover the mint 400 motorcycle event with his attorney. They quickly let pleasure replace work and engage in a range of recreational substances. Starring Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro in lead roles, the film has a memorable role by Maguire in his shockingly long blonde hair.
