Tom Brady turns 44: 6 PHOTOS of the football star & wife Gisele Bundchen that prove true love exists

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are all about being in love through thick and thin

Tom Brady has turned 44 today! The American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League holds an incredible amount of quarterback records including passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, games started, and pro bowl selections. Being someone who has never had a losing season, one might wonder what Brady is like in his personal space, with his wife Gisele Bundchen and kids John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 13, Benjamin Brady, 11, and Vivian Lake Brady, 8. To answer all the questions, Brady has always been an amazing husband and an equally amazing father, which can be proved if we look into Gisele's social media accounts which boasts of Brady's achievements as well as of his parental skills! The two have been synonymous with 'perfect' as a couple and co-parents. Gisele Bundchen's Instagram is proof of how close-knit the couple is! To celebrate Brady's 44th birthday, the wife has even posted lyrics from the song 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' by Frankie Valli! If this isn't loving, then what is? The two have shared quite a number of selfies with their fans, where the couple can quite honestly be witnessed being head-over-heels in love with each other. What's more? Below are some of our favourite Brady-Bundchen selfies that are too good to be missed out on:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES