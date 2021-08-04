Home ⁄
Tom Brady turns 44: 6 PHOTOS of the football star & wife Gisele Bundchen that prove true love exists
Tom Brady, the football quarterback legend has turned 44 years today. We won’t miss out on this opportunity to put together some of the sports star’s most loving selfies with his wife Gisele Bundchen. Check them out!
Published: August 4, 2021 12:09 am
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are all about being in love through thick and thin
Tom Brady has turned 44 today! The American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League holds an incredible amount of quarterback records including passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, games started, and pro bowl selections. Being someone who has never had a losing season, one might wonder what Brady is like in his personal space, with his wife Gisele Bundchen and kids John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 13, Benjamin Brady, 11, and Vivian Lake Brady, 8. To answer all the questions, Brady has always been an amazing husband and an equally amazing father, which can be proved if we look into Gisele's social media accounts which boasts of Brady's achievements as well as of his parental skills! The two have been synonymous with 'perfect' as a couple and co-parents.
Gisele Bundchen's Instagram is proof of how close-knit the couple is! To celebrate Brady's 44th birthday, the wife has even posted lyrics from the song 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' by Frankie Valli! If this isn't loving, then what is? The two have shared quite a number of selfies with their fans, where the couple can quite honestly be witnessed being head-over-heels in love with each other. What's more? Below are some of our favourite Brady-Bundchen selfies that are too good to be missed out on:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
A throwback photo of the couple that is all about enjoying the moment
In this throwback picture posted by Tom Brady himself, we can see a happy couple enjoying themselves on a comfortable bike ride.
Photo Credit : TOM BRADY INSTAGRAM
When peace resides in each other’s arms
A picture from one of their date nights posted by husband Tom Brady, he and Gisele Bundchen look super attractive and also totally and irrevocably in love with each other.
Photo Credit : TOM BRADY INSTAGRAM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen being goofy with each other
In this picture posted by Tom Brady on Valentine’s Day, the two look absolutely adorable with each other. Captioning it, “My forever Valentine,” Brady and Bundchen serve major couple goals.
Photo Credit : TOM BRADY INSTAGRAM
When the family is all about being adorable with each other
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have an adorable family with their three kids John Edward Thomas Moynahan, Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Brady. In this picture, the couple is sharing a snack with one of their kids.
Photo Credit : GISELE BUNDCHEN INSTAGRAM
A Christmas selfie with love from Brady and Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to share this beautiful picture of the two and wish their fans a Merry Christmas!
Photo Credit : GISELE BUNDCHEN INSTAGRAM