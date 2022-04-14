Tom Cruise: 5 times Top Gun: Maverick star donned suits and rocked the red carpet

Hollywood features some of the most alluring artists and is brimming with talent. The industry has never been dissatisfied with their stars and the spruce up. On the honorary trail or in some other position, they dress to impress. One of them is Tom Cruise. The triple Golden Globe and Academy Award winner certainly has a great reputation. He can always be spotted in his black suit on the honorable walkway, and the performer knows what the greatest outfits are. Even in his 50s, he has the ability to make a variety of artists both resent and admire him. Below we have the best red carpet looks of the actor looking dapper in suits.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tom Cruise poses in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House and looked dapper as ever.
Tom Cruise attends the premiere for "The Last Samurai" on November 21, 2003, in Kyoto, Japan and looked oh so young.
Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' at Palais de Chaillot on July 12, 2018 in Paris, France.
Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" at BFI IMAX on July 13, 2018 in London, England.
Tom Cruise attends an exclusive screening of "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation" at BFI IMAX on July 25, 2015
