Half Hearted!

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fever seems to not be ready to die down anytime soon! Stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Greg Tarzan, Jay Ellis, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Glen Powell have taken part in multiple events surrounding the release of the box-office hit in South Korea as Maverick himself headed right into a cheering crowd that was waiting for his arrival. Tom Cruise along with the fellow cast have found out about the many types of hearts that the Korean viewers are accustomed to and have taken a liking to recreate many of them during the promotions. Seeing the adorable efforts to nail ‘aegyo’, the fans have responded with cheerful responses while the internet seems to have gone gaga over their attempts. Check out a run-down of our favourite heart collection.

Photo Credit : News1