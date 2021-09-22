Tom Felton Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that show the Harry Potter star is the opposite of Draco Malfoy in real life

1 / 6

Rupert Grint truly loves Tom Felton

When it comes to Harry Potter casting, there's no denying that each of the actors seemed to fit for their roles so perfectly that we can't imagine anyone else in their place. The same goes for Tom Felton who essayed Draco Malfoy in the HP films and convinced us that he's from the 'mean boys' gang of Hogwarts. While his on-screen role may have been 'ridiculous', his off-screen personality is beyond likable and the stark opposite from being a Malfoy. Felton is possibly one of the friendliest actors and unlike Malfoy, doesn't have any snooty airs about himself. The actor is known to have gotten along extremely well with his Harry Potter castmates and is often seen goofing around with them. Tom is known to be a close friend to Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint and while the actor may have been his meanest to the Weasley kids in the films, Felton is the sweetest in real life. As Felton turns 33, we take a look at some of his best snaps with his Harry Potter co-stars. This photo is one of the best examples of the Felton-Grint bond as you can see Rupert posing in a T-shirt that reads, "I love Tom Felton."

Photo Credit : Getty Images