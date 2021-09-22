Tom Felton Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that show the Harry Potter star is the opposite of Draco Malfoy in real life

When it comes to Harry Potter casting, there's no denying that each of the actors seemed to fit for their roles so perfectly that we can't imagine anyone else in their place. The same goes for Tom Felton who essayed Draco Malfoy in the HP films and convinced us that he's from the 'mean boys' gang of Hogwarts. While his on-screen role may have been 'ridiculous', his off-screen personality is beyond likable and the stark opposite from being a Malfoy. Felton is possibly one of the friendliest actors and unlike Malfoy, doesn't have any snooty airs about himself. The actor is known to have gotten along extremely well with his Harry Potter castmates and is often seen goofing around with them. Tom is known to be a close friend to Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint and while the actor may have been his meanest to the Weasley kids in the films, Felton is the sweetest in real life. As Felton turns 33, we take a look at some of his best snaps with his Harry Potter co-stars. This photo is one of the best examples of the Felton-Grint bond as you can see Rupert posing in a T-shirt that reads, "I love Tom Felton."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Whether there is romance brewing or not, there's no denying that Emma and Tom share a great friendship and while Watson's Hermione may have punched Felton's Malfoy in the Harry Potter offscreen, in real life, the two are best buds.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Tom Felton
Once again proving how he's not a Malfoy after all, this photo of Tom hanging out with Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom in the films, shows their sweet friendship. The duo is seen enjoying a fun moment and we surely want to know the story behind this amazing snap.
Jason Isaac's who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films shares an even closer bond offscreen with his onscreen son Draco aka Tom. Felton is known to address Jason as his dad and even sends him the best birthday wishes.
Unlike Malfoy who wouldn't exactly impress Professor Flitwick aka Warwick Davis in class, the actor does share an amazing relationship with the actor behind the camera and this picture is proof of that.
Sure Harry and Draco would never pose for a snap-together but it's another story for Tom and Daniel Radcliffe. Tom is a great friend and often endorses and appreciates Radcliffe's work. This click from when Felton visited Radcliffe during his play in New York is a keeper