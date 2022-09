Happy Birthday Tom Felton

Tom Felton turns 35! The actor is best known in pop culture for his iconic portrayal of the bad guy in the famous Harry Potter franchise as the slithering snake Draco Malfoy. Even after more than 20 years of the franchise, Felton's character stands to be more legendary than his heroic counterparts who stole the show with their main lead plot advantages. Though, Felton's Draco was not the first ever role the actor ever tried to nail. Before Harry Potter, Felton starred in the 1997 film The Borrowers and made a name for himself as the film went on to score several Oscar nominations. Keep scrolling to find out more about the actor.