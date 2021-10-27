Rita Wilson: 6 PHOTOS of the actress with husband Tom Hanks that will restore your faith in true love

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among the few celebrity couples whose marriages have withstood the test of time, with up to 30 years of marriage under their belts. They've kept the flame alive all these years, posting everything from happy red carpet photos to romantic PDA on Instagram. Even though the pair was facing a coronavirus (COVID-19), they stuck by one other and came out happy (and healthy!) on the other end. From unforgettable moments at award events to personal glimpses into their daily life, on Rita Wilson's 65th birthday, here's a look at the lovely couple's finest photos and some facts about the pair.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tom met Rita in the early 1980s while he was starring in the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies. Rita appeared in an episode about a video dating service. Then, they co-starred (along with John Candy) in the film Volunteers
The couple happily looked to the future and married on April 30, 1988. And 31 years later, they're still going strong.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce proudly honored Rita Wilson with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and looks like Tom Hanks was the happiest about it.
When Tom won back-to-back Oscars (only the second actor in history to do so), he gave all the credit to his relationship with Rita
Through the years, parents Tom and Rita have worked very hard to keep all of their kids out of the spotlight but often the pair are spotted with their kids.
When Rita starred in the Broadway play Fish in the Dark that spring, she tweeted a picture of Tom surprising her backstage on March 7. But less than a month later, Rita announced that she was taking a medical leave of absence from the play and Tom supported her throughout her diagnosis.