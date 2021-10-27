Rita Wilson: 6 PHOTOS of the actress with husband Tom Hanks that will restore your faith in true love

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among the few celebrity couples whose marriages have withstood the test of time, with up to 30 years of marriage under their belts. They've kept the flame alive all these years, posting everything from happy red carpet photos to romantic PDA on Instagram. Even though the pair was facing a coronavirus (COVID-19), they stuck by one other and came out happy (and healthy!) on the other end. From unforgettable moments at award events to personal glimpses into their daily life, on Rita Wilson's 65th birthday, here's a look at the lovely couple's finest photos and some facts about the pair.

Photo Credit : Getty Images