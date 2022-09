Happy Birthday Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy turns 45! The actor has had an illustrious career not only in some iconic Tv series but also on the big screen. Hardy is best known for his recent takeover of the Marvel character Venom in the titular film which took the world by storm making Tom the most loved anti-hero in the market. Previously he has also essayed the role of the villain Bane in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises alongside Christian Bale. Although the actor has been in the industry for a long while, still many are unaware of Hardy's interesting life. Keep scrolling to find out more about the actor.