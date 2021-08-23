6 PHOTOS of Spider Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland with his pooch Tess which prove he's the ultimate dog dad

1 / 6

Tom and Tess Holland being each other’s confidant in 6 random pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is everyone’s favourite dog dad! His dog, Tessa Holland, or lovingly known as Tess is the luckiest pooch alive when it comes to receiving regular love, appreciation, and cuddles! Despite not being on Instagram, Tessa makes sure to appear and greet her fans in random moments from dad Tom's profile, and we love that! Holland always makes it a point to post Tessa's adorable pictures, even if that means cutting himself out of the frame to keep Tessa in it. That's his love for his dog, and we love to see that. In 2017, Holland had shared the spotlight with his precious dog during a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in London. Holland seemed too excited to be able to pose along with his dog! He took to Instagram to share some of the pictures with his fans and captioned the post as, "The star of the show today is my angel. Missed her so much." While we are at the discussion of Tess being a constant in Tom's life and of course, the actor's Instagram, we must take a look at some of the two Hollands' most adorable selfies with each other which were posted by Tom himself! Take a look:

Photo Credit : TOM HOLLAND INSTAGRAM