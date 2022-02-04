6 times the Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland was hotter than fire

Ever since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. Not just with his numbers but also noting the exponential growth of his fan following. Today, on Instagram Holland has a massive following of more than 60 million, whereas up until some three years ago he was steady at nearly 370K followers. Although Tom started his acting journey in 2013 with the superhit movie The Impossible which even got nominated for an Oscar, it was only when he starred in Captain America: Civil War as the superhero from Queens that he gained major traction. After the release of his own Marvel film, Spiderman: Homecoming, Tom started flying up the charts from one milestone to another, until recently when the new addition to his Spiderman franchise, No Way Home, broke numerous records with garnering more than USD 1 billion on the worldwide box office. The movie reteamed Holland with the previous spidermen, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and all hell broke loose. Movie-goers turned rabid and the movie itself made history with its colossal success. In celebration of this triumph, scroll down further to respectfully look at some of the hottest Tom Holland pics of all time.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
If anybody knows how to swoon millions with his perfectly fitted tuxedo, then it is Tom Holland. With bulging biceps almost staring you down, this pic is every shade of hot.
Photo Credit : Tom Holland Instagram
Holland in this candid shot is the definition of a dude-bro chilling with his mans out. Tom's buzz-cut hairstyle that he had for his movie, Cherry, will always remain canon in our books.
Bed selfies and heart eyes are the most deadly combination for a Hollander. Captioning the photo with a "Morning Guys", the Uncharted actor surely knows all about the impact he has on the world.
Showing off his athletic prowess on a beach, Holland is every shade of hot fire in this black and white number. Baring his sculpted body, Holland surely drove fans rabid with this photo.
Posting this throwback pic clicked by his brother Harry, Tom declared, in his caption, that he was bored and wanted to go back to Bali. Sporting sweats and a Tee, Tom proved anything on him can be sexy.
This black and white number by Holland sparked the comment section on fire. With his slicked-back hair, Tom stares straight into the camera as he fixes his glasses. Not something out of the ordinary yet Holland easily manages to burn us with his raw masculinity.