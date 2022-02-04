6 times the Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland was hotter than fire

1 / 7

Tom Holland Hottest Moments

Ever since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. Not just with his numbers but also noting the exponential growth of his fan following. Today, on Instagram Holland has a massive following of more than 60 million, whereas up until some three years ago he was steady at nearly 370K followers. Although Tom started his acting journey in 2013 with the superhit movie The Impossible which even got nominated for an Oscar, it was only when he starred in Captain America: Civil War as the superhero from Queens that he gained major traction. After the release of his own Marvel film, Spiderman: Homecoming, Tom started flying up the charts from one milestone to another, until recently when the new addition to his Spiderman franchise, No Way Home, broke numerous records with garnering more than USD 1 billion on the worldwide box office. The movie reteamed Holland with the previous spidermen, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and all hell broke loose. Movie-goers turned rabid and the movie itself made history with its colossal success. In celebration of this triumph, scroll down further to respectfully look at some of the hottest Tom Holland pics of all time.

Photo Credit : Getty Images