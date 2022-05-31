6 times Tom Holland and Zendaya had the sweetest things to say about each other

1 / 6

On sharing a companionship

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the sweetest Hollywood couples who began by being co-stars on Spider-Man: Homecoming. From being onscreen love interests to a real-life couple, Tomdaya (their couple name) has become one of the most favourite couples for fans. From wearing matching jerseys to their Instagram exchanges, Holland and Zendaya's romance has been the perfect new-age love story. While the couple has maintained how they would prefer to keep their personal life out to the media glare and hence refrain from talking about their relationship publicly, in the past, whenever the duo has spoken about each other, they have said the sweetest things that convey how much love and respect they have towards each other. In terms of both professionally and personally, Tom and Zendaya have been there for each other and in a December 2021 interview, the Spider-Man star put it perfectly as he said, "Two friends coming together experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on has been a huge thing for the pair of us."

Photo Credit : Getty Images