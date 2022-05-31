6 times Tom Holland and Zendaya had the sweetest things to say about each other

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the sweetest Hollywood couples who began by being co-stars on Spider-Man: Homecoming. From being onscreen love interests to a real-life couple, Tomdaya (their couple name) has become one of the most favourite couples for fans. From wearing matching jerseys to their Instagram exchanges, Holland and Zendaya's romance has been the perfect new-age love story. While the couple has maintained how they would prefer to keep their personal life out to the media glare and hence refrain from talking about their relationship publicly, in the past, whenever the duo has spoken about each other, they have said the sweetest things that convey how much love and respect they have towards each other. In terms of both professionally and personally, Tom and Zendaya have been there for each other and in a December 2021 interview, the Spider-Man star put it perfectly as he said, "Two friends coming together experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on has been a huge thing for the pair of us."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya may be lovers now but before that, they have been close friends. In 2017, Zendaya gushed about the bond she shares with Holland and said, Tom is "literally one of my best friends."
Tom Holland wished his girlfriend Zendaya in one of the sweetest ways as he referred to her as "My MJ." He wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." This heartwarming message was a major confirmation of their romance.
Zendaya who has been Holland's leading lady in all three Spider-Man films gushed about his work ethic and said, "He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."
Zendaya previously spoke about why it's important for Tom and her to keep their relationship private and said, "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other", via GQ.
One of the best things about Tom and Zendaya's relationship is that the couple is known to be the perfect cheerleaders for each other. A great example of that is when Holland gushed about Zendaya winning the CFDA Fashion Awards last year saying she "deserved it."
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app