Tom Holland Birthday: 6 best snaps of the Spider-Man star with 'MJ' Zendaya and other co-stars

Tom Holland is one of the most loved MCU stars for playing the 'friendly neighbourhood' superhero, Spider-Man. The actor who started acting at a young age and starred in one of the most popular plays on the West End, Billy Elliot, became a worldwide phenomenon after he was cast as the web-slinging superhero in Marvel films. The actor also became the youngest actor to be cast as Spider-Man at the age of 19 following his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who are the only other actors to have played the superhero on screen. Tom's role won him a lot of praise and his goofy offscreen persona has also been and something that fans instantly fell in love with. Known to be one of those MCU stars who is the worst at keeping spoilers to himself, Tom shares an amazing equation with all his fellow Avengers cast members and of course a rather special one with his Spider-Man lady love MJ aka Zendaya who also happens to be his real-life girlfriend. On the actor's birthday, here's a look at some of his best photos with Zendaya as well as his other co-stars.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Tom Holland
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal became incredibly close after working together on Spider-Man: Far From Home and their bromance became a highlight during the film's press tour. This photo of the duo from the premiere captures their sweet bond.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. share an amazing bond as that of a mentor and protege, much like Tony Stark and Spider-Man. This photo of the duo from Dolittle premiere while adorably petting a dog is an absolute gem.
Much like Peter Parker and Ned, Tom and Jacob also share an amazing friendship and it's always fun to see the duo bring each other's goofy side during press interactions for their films.
Tom Holland and Chris Pratt share a great bond and the Avengers co-stars once even had a fun conversation when Chris quizzed Tom on who is favourite Hemsworth is and the Spider-Man star named Liam Hemsworth.
One of the best things about Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy was to see the great friendship that has been built among the film's three stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and it's photos like this one that showcases the same.
