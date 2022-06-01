Tom Holland Birthday: 6 best snaps of the Spider-Man star with 'MJ' Zendaya and other co-stars

1 / 6

Tom and his MJ

Tom Holland is one of the most loved MCU stars for playing the 'friendly neighbourhood' superhero, Spider-Man. The actor who started acting at a young age and starred in one of the most popular plays on the West End, Billy Elliot, became a worldwide phenomenon after he was cast as the web-slinging superhero in Marvel films. The actor also became the youngest actor to be cast as Spider-Man at the age of 19 following his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who are the only other actors to have played the superhero on screen. Tom's role won him a lot of praise and his goofy offscreen persona has also been and something that fans instantly fell in love with. Known to be one of those MCU stars who is the worst at keeping spoilers to himself, Tom shares an amazing equation with all his fellow Avengers cast members and of course a rather special one with his Spider-Man lady love MJ aka Zendaya who also happens to be his real-life girlfriend. On the actor's birthday, here's a look at some of his best photos with Zendaya as well as his other co-stars.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Tom Holland