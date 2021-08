1 / 6

Presenting some of our favourite stage moments of the K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER in a specially curated photo gallery.

'One dream' team indeed! Hailed by critics and fans alike as the leaders of the 4th generation of K-Pop, TOMORROW x TOGETHER has evolved into a force to be reckoned with, both artistically and commercially. TOMORROW x TOGETHER, also known as TXT, is a five-member boy group under Big Hit Music. The group consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the EP 'The Dream Chapter: Star'. Their debut album earned them several accolades, including notable charting on Gaon Chart, Billboard 200 chart, and Rookie of the Year awards. Despite the immense pride and pressure that comes with being hailed as BTS' 'brother group', it is wonderful to see TOMORROW x TOGETHER hold their own! The talented group of five has truly evolved over the years and their incredible stage presence, charisma, and monumental talent are for all to see. We take a look at some of our favourite stage moments of TOMORROW x TOGETHER in a specially curated photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1