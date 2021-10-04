PHOTOS: Here are some captures from the TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE [ACT:BOY] online concert

1 / 7

On October 3, TOMORROW X TOGETHER held an online concert ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT:BOY>’ at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) on the fan community platform Weverse. This marks the boy group’s first solo concert after debuting in March 2019. Boasting their unparalleled passion and uncountable hours of hard work through spectacularly choreographed tracks and vocals that surpassed any previously set standards for them, the five boys aced the online event with a grace that brought a smile and surely tears to the fans tuning in. A total of 22 performances later, still smiling and happy to have displayed their world class talent, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun andHuening Kai exited the room amidst 33/6 million lightstick cheers from fans and words of gratitude for the team that made it possible. An already successful year for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, with the release of albums ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ and ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’, saw a star added with the completion of the online concert.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC