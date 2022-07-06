PHOTOS: Introduction to TXT; 4th Generation ‘IT’ boy group of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun & HueningKai

1 / 6

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BigHit Entertainment, now known as BIGHIT MUSIC, brought in its second boy group with the introduction of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun & HueningKai that came together to form TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The quintet debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’ and the rest has been history. Smash hit after smash hit, the boys have taken the K-pop world by storm and how. Their title tracks, ranging from pop to emo to punk rock, have covered genres of music suited to everyone’s taste, proving their versatility on multiple occasions. Today, we take a brief look at the members and their many skills that have propelled them into a successful career that their fandom MOA is proud of.

Photo Credit : News1