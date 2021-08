1 / 5

LOSER=LOVER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their repackage album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ on August 17 and held a global media showcase for it on the same day. Looking dashing in black suits, the members caught the eye of all the virtually attending media personnel and it was hard to miss their beauty. They stood tall, posing with gestures familiar to the group and their fandom as each member shone individually. The group has become one of the leading acts in the Korean music industry, representing the 4th generation of K-pop at a pace riddled with their genre-spanning discography and synchronised choreography that has become a signature for the group over the course of their career. A fairly new group in the sense of acts to grace the industry, they have made a name unmistakable and so unique to their identity as musicians. Today, we take a look at the striking visuals that the five-piece group sports at their attendance for their latest album’s media event. Starting with the sign representing their title song ‘LOSER=LOVER’ as the boys make an ‘L’ motion over their heads.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC