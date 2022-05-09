SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI turn up for TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child Media Showcase

1 / 8

Thursday's Child

BIGHIT MUSIC’s 4th Generation representative boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its fourth mini-album ‘ minisode 2: Thursday’s Child‘ on May 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Ahead of the release, the five member group gathered for an hour of press meet through an online as well as offline media showcase where they premiered their performance of the title track for this album, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. Following this, the captivating music video for the song was unveiled for the first time in front of members of the press. A pairing track, ‘Trust Fund Baby’ was performed with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s undeniable vocals shining through. The boys of the group are more than ready to take their next step in continuation of the storyline. Check out the official images from the event below.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC