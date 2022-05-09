SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI turn up for TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child Media Showcase

    TXT

    Thursday's Child

    BIGHIT MUSIC’s 4th Generation representative boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its fourth mini-album ‘ minisode 2: Thursday’s Child‘ on May 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Ahead of the release, the five member group gathered for an hour of press meet through an online as well as offline media showcase where they premiered their performance of the title track for this album, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. Following this, the captivating music video for the song was unveiled for the first time in front of members of the press. A pairing track, ‘Trust Fund Baby’ was performed with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s undeniable vocals shining through. The boys of the group are more than ready to take their next step in continuation of the storyline. Check out the official images from the event below.

    SOOBIN

    Leader SOOBIN was his charismatic self.

    YEONJUN

    YEONJUN has once again participated in the rap writing for the title track.

    BEOMGYU

    BEOMGYU and his raspberry hair were in focus today!

    TAEHYUN

    TAEHYUN's visuals were once again taking centre stage!

    HUENINGKAI

    HUENINGKAI debuted his long hair, that will be talked about for days to come!

    Good Boy Gone Bad

    The boy group have a marvellous performance of 'Good Boy Gone Bad'.

    Trust Fund Baby

    'Trust Fund Baby' was a vocal showdown from the boy group.

