Top 5 looks of Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly in saree which prove she is real Indian beauty

Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the lead in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. She is playing the role of a middle aged woman, who gets divorced from her husband and tries to create her own identity. She is playing a simple middle class woman, but the way she drapes sarees is truly spectacular. Here are some saree looks of Anupamaa in saree.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
In the picture, she has donned a gorgeous sky blue saree with self-work on it. She has paired the look with golden-colored ethnic jewelry. Her makeup is light and her hair bun is decorated with beautiful flowers.
It is a simple colorful and light weight saree, which is perfect for dailywear. She has gone for natural makeup with a long braids for the looks.
What is more beautiful than the traditional Maharashtrian saree. Rupali Ganguly is a sight to behold in the look as she donned a beautiful green Maharashtrian style saree with their traditional jewelry.
A black banarasi saree is a savior for any occasion and Anupamaa nailed the black saree look with party makeup. She was surely a sight to behold as she goes for her college reunion.
This is our favorite look as Anupamaa dressed up in a heavy work lehenga saree, she looks no less than a goddess. The actress is a sight to behold with her traditional jewelry and green-red saree look.