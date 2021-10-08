Top 5 looks of Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly in saree which prove she is real Indian beauty

26 minutes ago  |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Anupamaa saree looks

    Anupamaa saree looks

    Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the lead in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. She is playing the role of a middle aged woman, who gets divorced from her husband and tries to create her own identity. She is playing a simple middle class woman, but the way she drapes sarees is truly spectacular. Here are some saree looks of Anupamaa in saree.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Blue silk saree

    Blue silk saree

    In the picture, she has donned a gorgeous sky blue saree with self-work on it. She has paired the look with golden-colored ethnic jewelry. Her makeup is light and her hair bun is decorated with beautiful flowers.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Colorful Saree

    Colorful Saree

    It is a simple colorful and light weight saree, which is perfect for dailywear. She has gone for natural makeup with a long braids for the looks.

  • 4 / 6
    Maharashtrian saree

    Maharashtrian saree

    What is more beautiful than the traditional Maharashtrian saree. Rupali Ganguly is a sight to behold in the look as she donned a beautiful green Maharashtrian style saree with their traditional jewelry.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Black banarasi saree

    Black banarasi saree

    A black banarasi saree is a savior for any occasion and Anupamaa nailed the black saree look with party makeup. She was surely a sight to behold as she goes for her college reunion.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Studded saree

    Studded saree

    This is our favorite look as Anupamaa dressed up in a heavy work lehenga saree, she looks no less than a goddess. The actress is a sight to behold with her traditional jewelry and green-red saree look.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram