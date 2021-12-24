Top 5 mushy moments of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai & others in Bigg Boss 15

1 / 5

Ieshaan and Miesha

The show Bigg Boss has been the place where numerous love stories have started over the past many seasons. The contestants often start liking each other inside the house and with the time they spend together, the fondness grows. They are often seen getting mushy with each other to express their love. In Bigg Boss 15 also there were numerous moments when love was in the air. For instance, the romance between Miesha and Ieshaan Sehgaal was unmissable.

Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram