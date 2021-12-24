Top 5 mushy moments of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai & others in Bigg Boss 15

Published on Dec 24, 2021
   
    Ieshaan and Miesha

    The show Bigg Boss has been the place where numerous love stories have started over the past many seasons. The contestants often start liking each other inside the house and with the time they spend together, the fondness grows. They are often seen getting mushy with each other to express their love. In Bigg Boss 15 also there were numerous moments when love was in the air. For instance, the romance between Miesha and Ieshaan Sehgaal was unmissable.

    Raqesh Bapat and Shamita

    The entry of Raqesh Bapat in the house was probably the happiest moment for Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss house. They also enjoyed a romantic date in the house.

    Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

    Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash formed a good bond in the house, and they also expressed liking for one another. He was seen hugging her and kissing her on cheek as the lovebirds enjoyed quality time.

    Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz

    Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz are also seen raising the temperature with the cosy moments and warm hugs.

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is a wildcard entry in the house, had expressed her attraction towards Pratik Sehajpal in the show.

