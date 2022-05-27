Top Gun: Maverick: Everything you need to know about the Tom Cruise sequel

Few films get a sequel over four decades after the first. But again, not many films are Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 action blockbuster. Top Gun: Maverick, 36 years after its legendary predecessor, reignites the Top Gun narrative with a slew of returning and fresh characters. While the return of actor Tom Cruise to one of his most known roles has undoubtedly gotten the most attention, Top Gun: Maverick has an astounding diversity of talent in every scene. However, below we have a few things you need to know about the movie.
The film's initial release date was slated for July 2019, however it has been pushed back many times, and it will now be released on May 27, 2022. The film is set 34 years after the first and owing to production delays, 36 years will have elapsed by the time the sequel is released, so we're in real time.
While Val Kilmer will reprise his role as the previous "Iceman," character Goose (who died in the first film) will not, with his late son Wrigley (played by Miles Teller) to be included as a significant character in the narrative. Jennifer Connelly will take over as the film's main woman, replacing Kelly McGillis, whose role is intended to be a new love interest for Maverick. Stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman will appear in the film, as will Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Charles Parnell, Monica Barbaro, and Danny Ramirez.
Kenny Loggins' song Danger Zone, which became a massive radio success in 1986, was one of the unforgettable moments from the original film. Loggins said in 2018 that Cruise promised him that "of course" Danger Zone will be included in the sequel, which it supposedly is. But it isn't the only popular tune. On April 27, Lady Gaga announced that her new track, Hold My Hand, would be used in the film.
Top Gun: Maverick is set 30 years after the events of Top Gun. Maverick is now a test pilot, striving to avoid the rise in rank that would require him to cease flying. However, his career eventually leads him back to the United States Navy Strike Jet Tactics School, often known as TOP GUN, where he is tasked with teaching a fresh unit of fighter pilots.
Top Gun: Maverick generated a lot of hype after its first public showing at the 2022 CinemaCon event, with early responses calling it a "perfect summer blockbuster" that should be watched on the widest screen possible.
