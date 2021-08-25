Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas' 5 photos that will drive away your mid week blues

1 / 5

Mollywood heartthrob

One of the most dashing looking actors in the Malayalam industry, Tovino Thomas made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal and since then, there has been no looking back. Known for his charming personality and stylist looks, Tovino worked in Cognizant Technologies as a software engineer before entering the showbiz world. Over the years, he has entertained the audience with various roles in films like Maari 2, Lucifer, Uyare, Virus among many. The actor has won millions of hearts with his powerful onscreen presence. Besides, Tovino has been grabbing attention from time to time with his photos on social media. There is a separate set of audience for his Instagram photos and we cannot get enough of them. Every photo of him is drool-worthy. Mollywood’s biggest crush Tovino Thomas's pictures are enough to take away your mid-week blues. Also, for anyone who is looking out for fitness inspiration, Tovino's these photos are enough to drag yourself to the gym.

Photo Credit : Tovino Thomas Instagram