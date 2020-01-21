/
Tovino Thomas Birthday Special: 8 HOT photos of the actor that are a treat to the eyes
Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular actors in Mollywood and Kollywood industry. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you some of his hot photos that will make you go gaga about him.
