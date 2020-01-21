Home
Tovino Thomas Birthday Special: 8 HOT photos of the actor that are a treat to the eyes

Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular actors in Mollywood and Kollywood industry. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you some of his hot photos that will make you go gaga about him.
  • 1 / 8
    Happy Birthday, Tovino Thomas!

    Happy Birthday, Tovino Thomas!

    Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular actors in Mollywood and Kollywood industry. He is also one of the most bankable stars. The actor is known for his brilliant acting skills, charming looks, and ravishing personality. Tovino made his debut in Mollywood with "Prabhuvinte Makkal" and since then, there has been no looking back for the star. Without any godfather, he has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actor is known to take up challenging roles. No matter what, with every role he chooses to do, he challenges the actor within himself. He is recognized for the wide range of characters he has essayed which includes protagonists, strong crucial characters and negative roles. Since his debut, he has been a part of several successful films and has given stellar performance in each film. Some of his movies include Lucifer, Kalki, Theevandi, Tharangam, Maari 2 and more. He is one of the most desirable stars in the industry. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you some of his hot photos that will make you go gaga about him.

    Photo Credit : Hasif Hakeem

  • 2 / 8
    That smile though!

    That smile though!

    His smile can melt millions of hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The actor is blessed with good features.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    The actor is a fitness freak and this pic is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off him

    Can't take our eyes off him

    This pic will certainly make you fall in love with him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    This pic is indeed a treat to the eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Candid at its best!

    Candid at its best!

    We are in love with this candid shot of the actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Handsome as always

    Handsome as always

    The actor is one of the stylish stars in the industry

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

