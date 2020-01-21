Tovino Thomas Birthday Special: 8 HOT photos of the actor that are a treat to the eyes

1 / 8

Happy Birthday, Tovino Thomas!

Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular actors in Mollywood and Kollywood industry. He is also one of the most bankable stars. The actor is known for his brilliant acting skills, charming looks, and ravishing personality. Tovino made his debut in Mollywood with "Prabhuvinte Makkal" and since then, there has been no looking back for the star. Without any godfather, he has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actor is known to take up challenging roles. No matter what, with every role he chooses to do, he challenges the actor within himself. He is recognized for the wide range of characters he has essayed which includes protagonists, strong crucial characters and negative roles. Since his debut, he has been a part of several successful films and has given stellar performance in each film. Some of his movies include Lucifer, Kalki, Theevandi, Tharangam, Maari 2 and more. He is one of the most desirable stars in the industry. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you some of his hot photos that will make you go gaga about him.

Photo Credit : Hasif Hakeem