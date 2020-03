1 / 7

Tovina Thomas' Family photos

South star Tovino Thomas is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kilometers and Kilometers'. The trailer of the film received a positive response from the audience. Kilometers and Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby and Tovino is co-producing the film under his own banner. The film also stars American star, India Jarvis as the female lead. Tovino is doing exceptionally well professionally. The actor is known to make it big without any godfather. Since his debut, he has done several films and portrayed characters that have challenged the actor within himself. On the personal side, Tovino is a family man. He married his longtime girlfriend Lidiya on October 25th, 2014. The couple reportedly met during their school days and after years of dating, they got hitched. They have a daughter named Izza who was born on 11 January 2016. Tovino who is active on social media keeps sharing beautiful pictures with his wife and daughter. Tovino is a doting dad to his daughter Izza. As we look forward to the release of his upcoming film, here's a look at his photos with wife and daughter.

Photo Credit : Instagram