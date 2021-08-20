1 / 7

PHOTOS: 6 Selfies that show off the mesmerising visuals of birthday boy Asahi from TREASURE

Asahi is a Japanese singer under YG Entertainment. He is a member of TREASURE. In 2018, Asahi participated in YG Entertainment's new survival show, YG Treasure Box. At first he was not selected for the main group, TREASURE, however, on January 29, 2019, YGE announced that he would form a second group from the show, called MAGNUM, and he was one of the members. The groups would be promoted together as TREASURE 13, and also eventually separated as two units. On January 6, YGE posted a notice on their official website stating the group's future plans. This included re-organizing as a 12-member group and the integration of the two units, TREASURE and MAGNUM, into only one group named simply as TREASURE. On September 7, it was announced that TREASURE would be releasing their second single album, THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO on September 18. On September 1, LINE FRIENDS released a teaser of TREASURE STUDIO. On October 26, YG confirmed that TREASURE would release their next single album, THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE on November 6. On January 11, TREASURE released their first full album, THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT that contains all tracks from the first three chapters with the addition of 3 tracks.

Photo Credit : YG Entertainment