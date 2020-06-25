Tripti Dimri: From debut movie to her idol in Bollywood; Interesting facts about the Bulbbul actress

1 / 9

Tripti Dimri's interesting facts

Tripti Dimri's performance in her latest Netflix movie Bulbbul is receiving positive reviews on social media. Twitter users are giving overwhelming responses to the horror-thriller."Another user hailed Tripti’s performance and tweeted, “Just watched #Bulbbul. I must say outstanding performance Hundred points symbol. @tripti_dimri23 has done soooooo amazingly. I really like the small bulbbul as well so cute she is. A strong message is conveyed through this movie. This is what we call a feminist witch. So classy storyline.” shared one of the users about the leading actress' impeccable performance in the movie.The movie released yesterday on the 24th of June on the OTT platform and the story is a horror drama, which is set in 1881 Bengal Presidency, is a dark story of a carefree, young spirited Bulbbul (played byTripti Dimri) who is married off as a child and hails from a village that believes in the folklore of witch who resides in a forest. Produced by actress Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, this movie marks the directorial debut of Bollywood screenwriter Anvita Dutt who has also written the story. Anushka even shared a video of herself to promote the movie along with her brother Karnesh Sharma and Anvita Dutt Gupta via a video call session with some petrifying insights during her video meeting with the two in order to promote the movie. People who watch the movie have been congratulating the 26-year-old actress for her stunning performance in the movie. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul also features Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam in the lead role. Tripti's talent and beauty have definitely won hearts and today we have some interesting facts about the actress. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram