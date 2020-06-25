Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tripti Dimri
/
Tripti Dimri: From debut movie to her idol in Bollywood; Interesting facts about the Bulbbul actress

Tripti Dimri: From debut movie to her idol in Bollywood; Interesting facts about the Bulbbul actress

Tripti Dimri is ruling hearts in her latest movie Bulbbul and today we have some interesting facts about the talented actress. Check them out.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2020 03:01 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Tripti Dimri's interesting facts

    Tripti Dimri's interesting facts

    Tripti Dimri's performance in her latest Netflix movie Bulbbul is receiving positive reviews on social media. Twitter users are giving overwhelming responses to the horror-thriller."Another user hailed Tripti’s performance and tweeted, “Just watched #Bulbbul. I must say outstanding performance Hundred points symbol. @tripti_dimri23 has done soooooo amazingly. I really like the small bulbbul as well so cute she is. A strong message is conveyed through this movie. This is what we call a feminist witch. So classy storyline.” shared one of the users about the leading actress' impeccable performance in the movie.The movie released yesterday on the 24th of June on the OTT platform and the story is a horror drama, which is set in 1881 Bengal Presidency, is a dark story of a carefree, young spirited Bulbbul (played byTripti Dimri) who is married off as a child and hails from a village that believes in the folklore of witch who resides in a forest. Produced by actress Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, this movie marks the directorial debut of Bollywood screenwriter Anvita Dutt who has also written the story. Anushka even shared a video of herself to promote the movie along with her brother Karnesh Sharma and Anvita Dutt Gupta via a video call session with some petrifying insights during her video meeting with the two in order to promote the movie. People who watch the movie have been congratulating the 26-year-old actress for her stunning performance in the movie. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul also features Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam in the lead role. Tripti's talent and beauty have definitely won hearts and today we have some interesting facts about the actress. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    A beauty from the hills

    A beauty from the hills

    Tripti belongs to the beautiful Uttarkhand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    She was a model

    She was a model

    The actress was a model before she made it to the big screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    She auditioned for 8 hours once for a role

    She auditioned for 8 hours once for a role

    For her movie Laila Majnu she auditioned for 8 long hours and on her birthday she got to know she bagged the role.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    She was not initially allowed to come to Mumbai

    She was not initially allowed to come to Mumbai

    The actress got permission to move to Mumbai only after her parents saw her on a magazine cover.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    She was rejected for Laila Majnu initially

    She was rejected for Laila Majnu initially

    Tripti was rejected at first in 2016 for the role of Laila in the movie but she gave the audition again in 2017 to bag the role . The actress revealed in an interview with Cinespeaks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Shah Rukh Khan is her idol

    Shah Rukh Khan is her idol

    In the same interview, she revealed that she looks up to Shah Rukh Khan in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Laila Majnu was not her debut movie

    Laila Majnu was not her debut movie

    The actress made her debut in the 2017 movie Poster Boys. She played the role of Shreyas Talpade’s girlfriend Riya. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, Poster Boys also starred Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Acting in commercials

    Acting in commercials

    The actress' commercial for Santoor was one of her first commercials for TV.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anushka Sharma to Kangana Ranaut: When celebs added bindi to their desi look & created buzz on internet
Anushka Sharma to Kangana Ranaut: When celebs added bindi to their desi look & created buzz on internet
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars stepped out with expensive arm candies to the airport
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars stepped out with expensive arm candies to the airport
Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her children
Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her children
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s family PHOTOS give an insight into the special bond she shares with her folks
Tamannaah Bhatia's family PHOTOS give an insight into the special bond she shares with her folks
When Katrina Kaif attended an event sporting the most gorgeous oversized diamond hoops
When Katrina Kaif attended an event sporting the most gorgeous oversized diamond hoops
Priyanka Chopra Jonas\' throwback pictures reveal her love for beaches over mountains
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' throwback pictures reveal her love for beaches over mountains

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement