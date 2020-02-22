PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan's beauty in THESE looks sans makeup will leave you amazed; Check it out

1 / 6

Trisha Krishnan's NO MAKEUP looks

Trisha Krishnan, also popularly known by her stage name as Trisha is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the Kollywood and Tollywood industry. She has done innumerable number of fantastic films and has delivered some of the most brilliant performances ever in films like 96, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Athadu and Varsham. She made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Khatta Meetha and received a lot of critical as well as audience appreciation. She was last seen in Petta and will be soon seen in the upcoming film Paramapadham Vilayattu. Trisha is also widely loved for her mesmerising beauty and witty statements. She is a stunner and there is absolutely no denying that. On that note, check out some of her most amazing no makeup looks that prove she is a natural beauty.

Photo Credit : Instagram