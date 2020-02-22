Home
PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan's beauty in THESE looks sans makeup will leave you amazed; Check it out

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular and gorgeous actresses in the South film industry. Check out some of her most gorgeous no makeup looks that will leave you speechless.
February 23, 2020
    Trisha Krishnan's NO MAKEUP looks

    Trisha Krishnan, also popularly known by her stage name as Trisha is one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the Kollywood and Tollywood industry. She has done innumerable number of fantastic films and has delivered some of the most brilliant performances ever in films like 96, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Athadu and Varsham. She made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Khatta Meetha and received a lot of critical as well as audience appreciation. She was last seen in Petta and will be soon seen in the upcoming film Paramapadham Vilayattu. Trisha is also widely loved for her mesmerising beauty and witty statements. She is a stunner and there is absolutely no denying that. On that note, check out some of her most amazing no makeup looks that prove she is a natural beauty.

    Raising the temperature

    Trisha is raising the temperature with this selfie.

    Slaying effortlessly

    The Ghilli actress is a natural beauty.

    At her stylish best

    Trisha looks effortlessly stylish in this selfie.

    Post workout snap

    Trisha Krishnan's post workout selfie is on point.

    Dog lover

    This picture is too cute for words.

