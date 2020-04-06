Share your Lockdown Story
Trisha Krishnan: Garjanai actress' splendid collection of tattoos will tempt you to get one; Check it out

Trisha Krishnan is not only one of the most established and successful actresses down south, but is also a fashionista and sets major beauty goals. She is also a bigtime tattoo lover and her amazing collection of tattoos which will want you get one ASAP. Check it out!
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Trisha Krishnan's collection of tattoos

    Trisha Krishnan's collection of tattoos

    With a career span of almost two decades, Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought-after and versatile stars down south. She is still at the top of her game and can give the Gen-Y actors a run for their money. With a stellar debut in Mounam Pesiyadhe in the year 2002, she went on to do some brilliant work in films like Saamy, Summer in Bethlehem, Varsham to name a few. She made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Khatta Meetha and received a lot of critical as well as audience appreciation. She was last seen in Petta and will be soon seen in the upcoming film Paramapadham Vilayattu. Trisha is also widely loved for her mesmerising beauty and witty statements. She is a stunner and there is absolutely no denying that. She is a tattoo lover and has inked three tattoos on her body. One is of her favourite Disney character named Nemo from Finding Nemo and the other one is a small design on her left hand. Her most appealing one is on her back, that of a camera with a tripod! On that note, check out her amazing collection of tattoos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Love for films

    Love for films

    The actress has inked a camera mounted on a tripod which signifies her endless love for films. She captioned this image as, "to the moon and back, remember?"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    A clearer view

    A clearer view

    Trisha's camera tattoo is every movie buff's dream.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Flaunting the tattoo

    Flaunting the tattoo

    That is indeed a perfect selfie as Trisha flaunts her tattoo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    In love with this one

    In love with this one

    She captioned this image as, "Wear evrythn in ur heart on ur skin" N so here goes tattoo no 3".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Tattoo steals the show

    Tattoo steals the show

    Trisha looks gorgeous in this click. However, it is the wrist tattoo that steals the show

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Tattoo goals

    Tattoo goals

    The actress looks lovely in this snap as we get a glimpse of her tattoo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

