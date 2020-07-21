/
Trisha Krishnan's beautiful photos prove she is pro at clicking selfies; Check out
Trisha Krishnan's gorgeous selfies
Trisha Krishnan is one popular actress down South. After appearing in a supporting role in the Tamil film Jodi, Trisha had her first lead role in Mounam Pesiyadhe. She later starred in several films such as Saamy, Ghilli, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Abhiyum Naanum, and more. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Khatta Meetha. Up next, she will be seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu and Garjanai. The actress' personal life creates as much buzz as her professional life. She recently hit headlines over the rumours of her planning to get married soon. As per reports, Trisha is planning to get married to Nayanthara's ex beau and actor Simbu. Their close friendship has always been the talk of the town. However, neither Trisha nor Simbu has reacted to the rumours yet. Talking about her social media presence, a few weeks ago, Trisha made a comeback on social media. The actress had announced her break from social media a couple of weeks back. She finally shared a beautiful picture of herself and made her fans happy. The stunning actress is very fond of selfies. From sharing no makeup selfie to goofy snap and more, her Instagram pictures are an absolute delight. On that note, here are some of her beautiful selfies that are too good to miss.
Beauty personified
'Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! #mood and yours?,' captioned Trisha.
Fitness freak
The actress is a fitness enthusiast.
No makeup
The actress knows how to ace the no makeup look.
Beach baby
Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she's a travel freak.
Selfie on point
The actress' selfies are always on point.
Gorgeous
What do you have to say about this gorgeous snap?
Nailed the nerdy look
'Souls tend to go back to who feels like home,' captioned Trisha.
Throwback
The actress shared this pic and wrote, 'A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life - Coco Chanel'
Stunning
The actress looks ravishing in a saree.
Another one!
Her love for saree knows no bounds.
