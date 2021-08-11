Sanjay Dutt & Trishala Dutt: PHOTOS of the father and daughter duo show they share a close relationship

1 / 6

Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt’s pictures

Trishala Dutt is often seen setting the internet on fire with her posts. She is the daughter of late Richa Sharma and Sanjay Dutt. Trishala is a successful psychotherapist based in New York. Even though Sanjay Dutt never fought for Trishala Dutt’s custody and let her live with Richa Sharma’s parents after she passed away, the actor kept only one condition and that he should be able to meet his first born whenever he wants. It is a fact that relation between the father-daughter duo was not always good, but eventually they started to understand each other better. Today, Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt share a great bond with each other and they even travel half way across the globe to spend time together. Here are pictures of Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt that will prove they are very close to each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla