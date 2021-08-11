Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Trishala Dutt
  4. Sanjay Dutt & Trishala Dutt: PHOTOS of the father and daughter duo show they share a close relationship

Sanjay Dutt & Trishala Dutt: PHOTOS of the father and daughter duo show they share a close relationship

Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Dutt are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in the industry and these photos prove they are each other’s lifelines. Read ahead to know more.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt’s pictures

    Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt’s pictures

    Trishala Dutt is often seen setting the internet on fire with her posts. She is the daughter of late Richa Sharma and Sanjay Dutt. Trishala is a successful psychotherapist based in New York. Even though Sanjay Dutt never fought for Trishala Dutt’s custody and let her live with Richa Sharma’s parents after she passed away, the actor kept only one condition and that he should be able to meet his first born whenever he wants. It is a fact that relation between the father-daughter duo was not always good, but eventually they started to understand each other better. Today, Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt share a great bond with each other and they even travel half way across the globe to spend time together. Here are pictures of Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt that will prove they are very close to each other. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Young Sanjay Dutt holds baby Trishala while both of them twin in white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    “My papa”

    “My papa”

    Trishala Dutt shares a funny picture of Sanjay Dutt applying hilarious filters on his face as the two sit together for a meal and captions the picture, “my papa”, along with heart emoji.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    “My little girl”

    “My little girl”

    Sanjay Dutt shares a picture of himself holding little Trishala as he wishes his “little girl” on her birthday, revealing that life gave him the most wonderful gift in the form of Trishala when he became a father.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Sanjay Dutt’s new avatar

    Sanjay Dutt’s new avatar

    Trishala Dutt gives her father, Sanju baba a complete makeover as he joins her in California for her birthday celebration.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Perfect selfie

    Perfect selfie

    Trishala Dutt shares the perfect selfie with father, Sanjay Dutt as they spend some quality time with each other.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla