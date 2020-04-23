X
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money; Here are her STUNNING pics

Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala is a bonafide diva and although her social media account is private, her stunning photos often break the internet. Today, we have her most gorgeous photos. Check it out!
    Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular and well-known stars in B Town. The actor has had a life full of ups and downs that we all witnessed in his biopic titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor's filmography consists of some of the biggest hits like Vaastav, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Khalnaayak, Saajan, Sadak, Naam to name a few. He has often been the talk of the town for his personal life. It is not unknown that Sanjay Dutt was earlier married to Richa Sharma. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in NYC who they named Trishala. Unfortunately, within two years of marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and later passed away in 1996. Their daughter Trishala is the actor's eldest child and has grown up to be a bonafide diva. Trishala often creates buzz on the internet with her most stunning photos and statements. During one of her Instagram Q & A sessions, Trishala revealed that her attitude and temper is like her dad. 'My giving side and style are from both my parents,' she mentioned. While other popular divas of B Town like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday followed the footsteps of their parents and opted for a career in films, Trishala's debut has always remained highly anticipated. Trishala, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to reveal that she is not interested in acting. When asked if she is interested in acting during one of her Q & A sessions, her reply was a firm No! However, the star kid is a bigtime stunner and although her account is private on social media, her stunning photos often go viral on the internet. Check it out!

