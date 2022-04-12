True Thompson Birthday: 6 snaps of Khloe Kardashian and her daughter that are beyond heartwarming

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson turns 4 on April 12. The little one recently celebrated the same in a pre-birthday bash that was attended by her close family and friends. At the cat-themed birthday bash True was seen enjoying herself with her cousins North West, Penelope Disick and Psalm West at the bash. The little one also posed for photos among the pastel-coloured balloons and got a face painting done on her face at the birthday party. As True turns 4, we celebrate her birthday by looking at some of her sweetest moments with mom Khloe Kardashian. The mother-daughter duo are known to pose together for selfies often. Not only that, Khloe and True also enjoy sporting matching outfits every now and then. The doting mother often shares photos of her and True's cutest moments online and we bet these photos will leave you completely impressed by the duo. Among the several photos that have been shared by Khloe on her Instagram, one of our favourites is this one where the duo is seen posing together in a stunning sunkissed setup. Here's a look at some of their best snaps together.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
There's nothing quite as amazing as a good mirror selfie and we love this click that captures Khloe and her daughter in a perfectly stylish click. Don't miss True Thompson's cute expressions that will certainly steal your heart.
There's nothing cooler than a mother-daughter who match outfits and this good night selfie shared by Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram showcases her daughter and her sporting matching night suits. It's one of the sweetest selfies of the duo together.
The Kardashian family is known to be supportive of each other and to promote sister Kendall Jenner's venture, Khloe was seen clicking a selfie with her daughter while wearing a cap of 818 tequila. The selfie captures True giving a warm smile while her mother can be seen pouting.
Khloe is known to share glimpses of her life on her Instagram account and while giving fans a peek at the same, she also makes sure to showcase her mommy life and it includes clicking adorable selfies such as this one with her daughter.
We love this photo because it captures True Thompson as an adorable 'mini me' version of her mom Khloe Kardashian. The duo can be seen sporting the same hairstyle in this snap and it's simply the cutest.
