True Thompson Birthday: 6 snaps of Khloe Kardashian and her daughter that are beyond heartwarming

Khloe and True's sunkissed photo

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson turns 4 on April 12. The little one recently celebrated the same in a pre-birthday bash that was attended by her close family and friends. At the cat-themed birthday bash True was seen enjoying herself with her cousins North West, Penelope Disick and Psalm West at the bash. The little one also posed for photos among the pastel-coloured balloons and got a face painting done on her face at the birthday party. As True turns 4, we celebrate her birthday by looking at some of her sweetest moments with mom Khloe Kardashian. The mother-daughter duo are known to pose together for selfies often. Not only that, Khloe and True also enjoy sporting matching outfits every now and then. The doting mother often shares photos of her and True's cutest moments online and we bet these photos will leave you completely impressed by the duo. Among the several photos that have been shared by Khloe on her Instagram, one of our favourites is this one where the duo is seen posing together in a stunning sunkissed setup. Here's a look at some of their best snaps together.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Khloe Kardashian