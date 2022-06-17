Tupac Shakur Birthday: 5 BEST songs by the late rapper that will put you in a happy mood

Tupac Shakur was born on June 16, 1971, in Manhattan's East Harlem neighbourhood. Tupac's real name was Lesane Parish Crooks, but he was renamed Tupac Amaru at the age of one. Tupac remains one of the finest rappers of all time due to his ability to combine words and his social consciousness. Tupac had a distinct flow and an ear for rhythms that enabled him to produce some of the finest songs in Hip-hop history. On his birth anniversary, today let's take a look at his 6 best songs.
Tupac's "Changes" is one of his most melodious tunes. This song is still played on the radio nowadays. This was never released as a single while he was alive. Tupac was known for getting right to the point in his songs, and "Changes" was no exception.
When it comes to "Keep Ya Head Up," it's one of Pac's best songs because it's a celebration of black women. Pac promotes optimism and happiness throughout the song, even in the midst of tragedy.
“Hail Mary” doesn’t get as much radio play as some of Tupac’s other radio singles, but it is still one of the greatest songs ever created. This song was the third single on Pac’s final/first posthumous album, The Don Kiluminati: The 7 Day Theory, which was recorded under the moniker Makaveli.
When it comes to California Love, this is one of the most recognizable California songs ever. That was Dre at the peak of his G-Funk beat era. “California Love” was his first single for Deathrow Records, and it was a huge success.
Tupac is not the only rapper whose career has been shaped by his relationship with his mother. Because he was consistently lyrical about the role of women in his own life and the culture at large, this tribute to his mother, Afeni Shakur, is especially significant. As one of his most beloved tracks, “Dear Mama” details her struggles, both as a parent and a human being.
