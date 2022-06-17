Tupac Shakur Birthday: 5 BEST songs by the late rapper that will put you in a happy mood

1 / 6

Tupac Shakur Birthday

Tupac Shakur was born on June 16, 1971, in Manhattan's East Harlem neighbourhood. Tupac's real name was Lesane Parish Crooks, but he was renamed Tupac Amaru at the age of one. Tupac remains one of the finest rappers of all time due to his ability to combine words and his social consciousness. Tupac had a distinct flow and an ear for rhythms that enabled him to produce some of the finest songs in Hip-hop history. On his birth anniversary, today let's take a look at his 6 best songs.

Photo Credit : Tupac Shakur Instagram