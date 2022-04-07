1 / 6

Happy Birthday Jeetendra: 5 PICS that sum up his beautiful bond with grandchildren Laksshya & Ravie

It is Jeetendra’s birthday! The veteran actor, who is renowned for his popular dancing skills and commanding on-screen presence, made his acting debut in the 1964 film Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne, directed by V. Shantaram. Jeetendra, or "Jeetu" as his friends and colleagues call him lovingly, is one of the most successful actors in the film industry. He has blessed the fate of Bollywood by taking over the big screen with numerous amazing movies. Jeetendra is a family man through and through and he shares a close bond with his wife Shobha Kapoor, his children Ekta and Tusshar and his grandchildren Laksshya and Ravie. He is a doting grandfather who loves to spoil his tiny tots rotten with love. Both Ekta and Tusshar became parents to their kids through surrogacy. Jeetendra was supportive about their decision and welcomed his grandkids with open arms. In fact, in an interview, talking about the time when he broke this news to his father, Tusshar said, "I wondered if he would wonder that I was doing something wrong or on how it will all happen. But he was very cool about it.” On the legendary actor’s birthday, here are five pictures that sum up his sweet relationship with Laksshya and Ravie.

Photo Credit : Tusshar Kapoor Instagram