Happy Dahyun Day: 6 times the TWICE member made us smile with her adorable selfies

TWICE’s Dahyun

Born on May 28, 1998, TWICE’s Dahyun turns 24 today! Dahyun first auditioned for JYP Entertainment in 2012, and even appeared in a music video for GOT7 after she officially became a trainee with the agency. In 2015, Dahyun competed in a reality television show called ‘Sixteen’, which aimed to form JYP Entertainment’s new girl group. After becoming one of the nine successful participants, Dahyun was selected to debut as part of the girl group we know now as TWICE, in October 2015. Despite being one of TWICE’s rappers, Dahyun also regularly sings in the girl group’s songs. Further, Dahyun also has her name on the credits for multiple songs in TWICE’s discography as one of the lyricists, including ‘Missing U’, ‘Bring It Back’, ‘SOS’, ‘Cruel’, and more. Earlier this year, Dahyun also released her first photobook in April, titled ‘Yes, I am Dahyun’. To celebrate the talented star’s birthday, we’ve put together a special gallery of our favourite selfies taken by TWICE’s Dahyun.

Photo Credit : TWICE's Instagram Account