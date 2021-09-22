Happy Birthday TWICE’s Nayeon: 7 times we were in awe of her superbly comfortable fashion sense

1 / 7

It's her Birthday!

Singer, dancer, beauty and a fashion diva. What can’t she do? Every day we look at Nayeon, we wonder the same thing over and over again. Im Nayeon, commonly known as Nayeon of the popular girl group TWICE, turns 26 in international age today and we are sure you’ll agree that she doesn’t look a day over 19. Scouted at a young age, Nayeon knew her dream was the K-pop land as she secretly auditioned for JYP Entertainment’s audition in 2010. She also became a part of the group 6mix which did not debut, eventually joining a reality show. The singer is the oldest member from TWICE as she debuted with the eight other girls through the survival program ‘Sixteen’. A breath of fresh air as a person, Nayeon has been a fan favourite throughout the world as she stands among the most loved K-pop idol faces. Nayeon has had her fair share of writing for widely loved TWICE songs as she also has found a loyal fanbase for her infectious smile and perky dance moves. Today, we take a look at a few of the many times we have admired her laid back fashion.

