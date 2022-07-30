PHOTOS: Introduction to JYPE’s talented and gorgeous members of TWICE

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program ‘Sixteen’ (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins’. TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their next single, ‘TT’, from their third EP TWICEcoaster: Lane 1’, topped the Gaon charts for four consecutive weeks. The EP was the highest selling Korean girl group album of 2016. Within 19 months after debut, Twice had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums. As of December 2020, the group has sold over 10 million albums cumulatively in South Korea and Japan, becoming the highest-selling K-Pop girl group of all time. TWICE is the first female Korean act to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts with the release of their first studio album ‘Twicetagram’ and its lead single ‘Likey’ in 2017. After signing with Republic Records for American promotions as part of a partnership with JYP Entertainment, the group has charted into the US Billboard 200 with ‘More & More’ and ‘Eyes Wide Open’ in 2020 and ‘Taste of Love’ and ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ in 2021. Their first official English-language single, ‘The Feels’, became their first song to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, peaking at the 83rd and 80th positions of the charts, respectively.
Photo Credit : JYPE
Nayeon, is a South Korean singer. She became a member of TWICE, under JYP Entertainment, in 2015 as a winning contestant of the reality survival television show 'Sixteen'. In 2022, her eponymous debut extended play (EP), 'IM NAYEON', peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard 200, making her the first South Korean soloist to enter the chart's top 10.
Photo Credit : News1
In October 2015 Jeongyeon officially debuted as a member of TWICE with the release of their first extended play (EP), 'The Story Begins'. Since Jeongyeon's debut, she has also been credited as songwriter on some of TWICE's tracks. In Gallup Korea's annual music poll, Jeongyeon was voted among the top 20 most popular idols in South Korea for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019 alongside her bandmate Nayeon.
She has been one of the most popular non-Korean K-pop stars since her debut, and a South Korean media outlet credits her popularity with helping improving relations between South Korea and Japan. Known for her physical fitness and body movements, she was nicknamed 'Dance Machine' and is considered TWICE's best dancer.
Known for her energetic and cheerful personality, she has received recognition in both South Korea and abroad, and her popularity has been credited with helping to improve relations between Japan and South Korea. In February 2021, Sana became the first TWICE member to release a solo single after she covered 'Sotsugyou', a 2020 single by Japanese band Kobukuro.
As one of nine successful participants of 'Sixteen', she went on to join the newly formed girl group TWICE. Though not the oldest member, Jihyo was voted by her bandmates as leader in an anonymous vote. On March 6, 2022, Jihyo released her first OST for tvN series 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'.
Since her debut, Mina has been recognized as one of TWICE's strongest dancers in both South Korea and abroad. A South Korean media outlet credits her popularity with helping improve relations between Japan and South Korea. In Gallup Korea's annual music poll of 2019, she was voted the 20th most popular idol in South Korea.
Dahyun first gained attention in sixth grade in elementary school with a dance at church called the 'eagle dance', which was posted on YouTube. Dahyun was recruited to become a trainee for JYP Entertainment after a talent scout saw her performance at a dance festival, and she subsequently trained with them for over three years. One of the nine successful participants, Dahyun was subsequently selected to join TWICE as a singer and rapper.
Chaeyoung became the first member of the group to receive writing credits when she wrote a rap verse for TWICE's version of J. Y. Park's 'Precious Love' as part of their 2016 EP 'Page Two'. Since then, Chaeyoung has participated in writing lyrics for multiple songs by TWICE.
She is the only Taiwanese member of TWICE. According to Gallup Korea's annual music survey, Tzuyu was the third most popular idol among South Koreans in 2016. She ranked ninth in the 2017 survey and twelfth in 2018. In 2019, Tzuyu was ranked as the second most popular female K-pop idol in a survey of soldiers completing mandatory military service in South Korea.