PHOTOS: Introduction to JYPE’s talented and gorgeous members of TWICE

Let's take a look at the gorgeous members of TWICE

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program ‘Sixteen’ (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins’. TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their next single, ‘TT’, from their third EP TWICEcoaster: Lane 1’, topped the Gaon charts for four consecutive weeks. The EP was the highest selling Korean girl group album of 2016. Within 19 months after debut, Twice had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums. As of December 2020, the group has sold over 10 million albums cumulatively in South Korea and Japan, becoming the highest-selling K-Pop girl group of all time. TWICE is the first female Korean act to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts with the release of their first studio album ‘Twicetagram’ and its lead single ‘Likey’ in 2017. After signing with Republic Records for American promotions as part of a partnership with JYP Entertainment, the group has charted into the US Billboard 200 with ‘More & More’ and ‘Eyes Wide Open’ in 2020 and ‘Taste of Love’ and ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ in 2021. Their first official English-language single, ‘The Feels’, became their first song to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, peaking at the 83rd and 80th positions of the charts, respectively.

Photo Credit : JYPE