Happy Birthday Jihyo: 6 times TWICE’s charismatic leader left us awestruck

Happy Birthday to TWICE's Jihyo!

Debuting as the leader of the nine-member girl group TWICE with their EP ‘The Story Begins’ in October 2015, Jihyo is a South Korean singer. After she joined as a trainee at the age of eight, Jihyo trained for ten years under JYP Entertainment along with many famous idols including Wonder Girls' Sunmi and Hyerim, Bae Suzy, Jo Kwon, and Nichkhun. During her trainee years, Jihyo was also known as the face of Innisfree’s teen line, along with the boy band Boyfriend. The talented artist joined the reality television show ‘Sixteen’, designed to select the founding members of TWICE, and successfully became one of the final nine members. After her debut with TWICE, the girl group’s single ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ became the first K-Pop debut song to reach 100 million views on YouTube. They rose to domestic fame with their single ‘Cheer Up’ in 2016, which not only charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, but also became the best-performing single of the year, and won "Song of the Year" at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. To celebrate Jihyo's birthday, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the idol!

Photo Credit : News1