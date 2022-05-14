PHOTOS: 6 times TWICE’s Jihyo brought a smile to our faces with her selfies

Leader and vocalist of the girl group TWICE, South Korean singer Jihyo debuted as part of the group in October 2015 with their EP ‘The Story Begins’, under JYP Entertainment. Jihyo was first scouted by the agency and record label after she placed second in a contest on ‘Junior Naver’. Following this, she joined JYP Entertainment at the young age of eight, and underwent ten years of training before her debut with TWICE, through the reality television show ‘Sixteen’. The girl group rose to domestic fame with their 2016 single ‘Cheer Up’, which went on to win the grand prize for ‘Song of the Year’ at that year’s Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Recently, Jihyo released her first ever solo OST since her debut for the tvN series ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, called ‘Stardust Love Song’. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite selfies shared by TWICE’s charismatic leader, Jihyo!
Photo Credit : TWICE's Instagram Account
Jihyo takes us behind the scenes of TWICE's concert in this cute selfie!
Throwback to that time when Jihyo blessed us with OOTD click!
TWICE's charismatic leader is actually an adorable softie!
TWICE's Jihyo pulls off the head-to-toe denim look with ease!
This sweet black-and-white selfie makes for the perfect finale!
