PHOTOS: 6 times TWICE’s Jihyo brought a smile to our faces with her selfies

TWICE's Jihyo

Leader and vocalist of the girl group TWICE, South Korean singer Jihyo debuted as part of the group in October 2015 with their EP ‘The Story Begins’, under JYP Entertainment. Jihyo was first scouted by the agency and record label after she placed second in a contest on ‘Junior Naver’. Following this, she joined JYP Entertainment at the young age of eight, and underwent ten years of training before her debut with TWICE, through the reality television show ‘Sixteen’. The girl group rose to domestic fame with their 2016 single ‘Cheer Up’, which went on to win the grand prize for ‘Song of the Year’ at that year’s Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Recently, Jihyo released her first ever solo OST since her debut for the tvN series ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, called ‘Stardust Love Song’. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite selfies shared by TWICE’s charismatic leader, Jihyo!

Photo Credit : TWICE's Instagram Account