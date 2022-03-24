Happy Mina Day: 6 times the TWICE member blew us away with her elegance

1 / 6

TWICE's Mina

TWICE’s Mina turns 25 today! Born in Texas, USA, Mina Myoui grew up in Kobe, Japan. After she was scouted by JYP Entertainment while shopping with her mother, Mina joined the agency as a trainee in January 2014 after auditioning. She went on to participate in the reality show ‘Sixteen’, and successfully joined the line-up for the girl group we know today as TWICE. Mina debuted as part of TWICE with the eight other members in 2015, and the group’s debut song ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ became the first K-Pop debut track to record 100 million views on YouTube. One of TWICE’s main dancers, Mina trained in ballet for over a decade, before debuting with the girl group. To celebrate Mina on her birthday today, we have put together six of our favourite photos of the talented idol, when she blew us away with her undeniable elegance and charisma.

Photo Credit : News1