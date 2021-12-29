PHOTOS: 6 times TWICE’s Sana stunned us with her beauty

1 / 6

Beautiful

Sana Minatozaki, widely known as Sana, is a Japanese singer who is a part of the South Korean girl group TWICE. Born on December 29, 1996, Sana was scouted by JYP Entertainment where she trained for over three years before debuting as a part of their new girl group. She took part in the reality TV show ‘Sixteen’ which was responsible for the formation of TWICE. With her beautiful features and a penchant for being the sweetest person, Sana took over the hearts of her fans soon after debut. One third of the group’s Japan line, she became the first TWICE member to put out a single of her own, releasing a new version of Kobukuro’s ‘Sotsugyou’ in February 2021. A beauty through and through, her cheerful personality and an ability to win people over has landed her as one of the most influential Japanese K-pop idols. Today, we take a look at some of our favourite looks from the singer on her 25th birthday.

Photo Credit : News1