PHOTOS: 6 times TWICE’s maknae and visual Tzuyu displayed her amazing fashion sense

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by TWICE's beautiful maknae, Tzuyu

Tzuyu was born in the East District of Tainan, Taiwan on 14 June 1999 to self-made entrepreneurs. She started dancing from a young age and trained at a dance academy. In 2012, Tzuyu was discovered by talent scouts at the MUSE Performing Arts Workshop in Tainan, and moved to South Korea in November of that year to begin training. In 2016, she passed an exam at Tainan Municipal Fusing Junior High School to certify her middle school education. She attended high school at Hanlim Multi Art School in South Korea, and graduated in February 2019 along with bandmate Chaeyoung. In 2015, Tzuyu participated in the South Korean reality television show ‘Sixteen’, created by JYP Entertainment and co-produced by Mnet. As one of nine successful participants, she went on to join the newly formed girl group TWICE. Unlike the other winners of ‘Sixteen’, however, Tzuyu was selected based on audience voting. In October 2015, Tzuyu officially debuted as a member of TWICE with the release of their first extended play, ‘The Story Begins’. Its lead single ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ was the first K-pop debut song to reach 100 million views on YouTube. Since her debut, she has also worked as a presenter on multiple music television shows and received attention for her beauty. According to Gallup Korea's annual music survey, Tzuyu was the third most popular idol among South Koreans in 2016. She ranked ninth in the 2017 survey and twelfth in 2018. In 2019, Tzuyu was ranked as the second most popular female K-pop idol in a survey of soldiers completing mandatory military service in South Korea.

Photo Credit : News1