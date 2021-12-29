5 Photos of Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar that are all about love

Ever looked at a celebrity couple and thought that is it a match made in heaven? Bollywood, apart from its phenomenal movies, boasts of having many adorable couples who often send us in a mini-meltdown. One such witty and an adored couple of B-town is Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. No doubt Akshay and Twinkle are one of the most loved couples and the duo never fails to impress us with their amazing personalities and fill hearts with joy. On Twinkle Khanna's 43rd birthday, here's a look at some mushy pictures of the couple that are too cute to be missed.
Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna's Instagram
Twinkle Khanna once revealed that it all started between her and Akshay as a fling. The two were shooting a movie together and Twinkle thought that the fling would get over by the end of the shoot. But eventually, they fell in love with each other and as they say, the rest is history.
Akshay and Twinkle fell for each other in 1999 during the shooting of the film International Khiladi. It wasn't love at first sight for Twinkle, but Akshay Kumar took up the challenge of winning her heart over.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The diva often asked Akshay about his family and their medical history. She asked questions like who died of what or who lost hair and who had what disease. She even prepared a family chart to make sure her kids do not inherit any of these problems in future.
Twinkle has mentioned earlier that she hates acting, on the other hand, Akshay loves it. While Twinkle had taken retirement from films after marriage, Akshay Kumar says he will never retire.
After getting engaged twice, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna finally tied the knot on January 17, 2001.