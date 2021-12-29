5 Photos of Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar that are all about love

1 / 6

Made for each other couple Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar

Ever looked at a celebrity couple and thought that is it a match made in heaven? Bollywood, apart from its phenomenal movies, boasts of having many adorable couples who often send us in a mini-meltdown. One such witty and an adored couple of B-town is Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. No doubt Akshay and Twinkle are one of the most loved couples and the duo never fails to impress us with their amazing personalities and fill hearts with joy. On Twinkle Khanna's 43rd birthday, here's a look at some mushy pictures of the couple that are too cute to be missed.

Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna's Instagram