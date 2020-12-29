Advertisement
Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: 7 Instagram posts of Mrs Funnybones prove no one can beat her sense of humour

Twinkle Khanna, who is one of the most popular stars celebrates her birthday today. On the occasion of her birthday, check out her hilarious Instagram posts.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: December 29, 2020 09:56 am
  1 / 8
    Twinkle Khanna's hilarious Instagram posts

    Twinkle Khanna's hilarious Instagram posts

    Twinkle Khanna, who is one of the most popular stars in the industry celebrates her 47th birthday today. Known to be a beauty with brains, Twinkle made her screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Barsaat. Post her debut, she went on to star in Jaan, Dil Tera Diwana, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, International Khiladi and more. Her last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. After featuring in a number of films, Twinkle turned author and has three best-selling novels (Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving) to her credit. Twinkle is one such celebrity in Bollywood who is known to speak her mind. She also has a great sense of humour and we have enough proof of the same. Be it cracking lame jokes or making fun of herself and dealing with trolls in a sarcastic way, Twinkle has the ability to leave everyone in splits. She is one of a kind. When it comes to social media, there's no denying that her Instagram game is on point. She often shares pictures that can make anyone go ROFL. Her Instagram captions are as interesting and hilarious as her photos. And today, on the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at her seven hilarious Instagram posts that prove she has the best sense of humour.

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

  2 / 8
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Sharing this picture on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one :) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

  3 / 8
    Trophy husband

    Trophy husband

    Throwback to the time when Akshay Kumar received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom. Twinkle shared this picture and wrote, "So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards."

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

  4 / 8
    A cup of coffee made by Akshay Kumar

    A cup of coffee made by Akshay Kumar

    "Writers need caffeine almost as much as pencils require graphite:) But..this is the reason why I have never asked him to make a cup of coffee for me again! #throwback #writerswoes," captioned Twinkle.

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

  5 / 8
    Travel diaries

    Travel diaries

    "A tip for Indian men : A black woolly turtleneck can make most of you seem exponentially smarter, especially if you don’t ask the woman sitting on the other side of your precious jar of granola what ‘exponentially’ means. Also it doesn’t help if you call the other person ‘Maha Pakau’ when they try to give you the correct definition. #TravelDiaries," captioned Twinkle.

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

  6 / 8
    Onions Are A Girls Best Friends

    Onions Are A Girls Best Friends

    Twinkle Khanna once got a unique gift by Akshay Kumar and she flaunted it on Instagram. She captioned this pic as, "From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends"

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

  7 / 8
    Throwback to her halloween post

    Throwback to her halloween post

    On Halloween day, Twinkle shared this picture of herself and captioned it as, "Happy Halloween. #halloween #deadwomendonttalk #laughoutloud."

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

  8 / 8
    Police

    Police

    Twinkle captioned this photo as, "Considering my son has saved my number as ‘Police’ on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :)"

    Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

