Home
/
Photos
/
Twinkle Khanna
/
Twinkle Khanna's THESE shocking confessions will leave you in awe of her

Twinkle Khanna's THESE shocking confessions will leave you in awe of her

Twinkle Khanna is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. She has successfully made a name for herself as a successful entrepreneur, an author and a columnist. Today, we have compiled a list of the shocking confessions made by her.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: January 16, 2020 12:02 pm
  • 1 / 6
    List of Twinkle Khanna's shocking confessions

    List of Twinkle Khanna's shocking confessions

    Twinkle Khanna is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. Though she's married to one of the big names in B-town, i.e. Akshay Kumar, she has also successfully made a name for herself as a successful entrepreneur, an author and a columnist. She's one of those stars who is clearly not afraid to speak her mind. The diva has her own way of handling trolls. If you've been keeping up with her since her career began, then you'd know that she believes in calling a spade a spade. We love her for it! Time and again, Twinkle Khanna has honestly confessed a lot of things about her life. The same is a topic of discussion even now. Today, we have compiled a list of shocking confessions by her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    On her acting chops

    On her acting chops

    On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Twinkle was very honest about her acting and failure in Bollywood. She said, "People remember Mela only because of my terrible acting."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    On marrying Akshay Kumar

    On marrying Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the power couples of Bollywood. On Karan Johar's show KWK, Twinkle revealed that the couple had a bet that she will only marry the actor if her movie Mela flops and the movie tanked at the box office.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    It started out as a fling

    It started out as a fling

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are happily married now. However, Twinkle accepted that she never intended to marry Akki. Khanna revealed that she had a failed long term relationship and decided to have a fling with Kumar and nothing serious at the beginning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    On Karan Johar's crush

    On Karan Johar's crush

    It is a known fact that Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are BFFs. On KJo's chat show, Twinkle revealed that the director had a crush on her during their teenage years. Surprised?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Khanna did a complete health checkup of Akshay Kumar's family

    Khanna did a complete health checkup of Akshay Kumar's family

    Shocking, isn't it? The actress once confessed that she did a complete health checkup of Akshay Kumar's family without him knowing about it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Thiruvalluvar Day: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, stars who rocked the Tamil traditional look in the films
Thiruvalluvar Day: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, stars who rocked the Tamil traditional look in the films
Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out the 8 interesting facts about the talented actor
Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out the 8 interesting facts about the talented actor
Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out THESE adorable childhood photos of the actor
Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out THESE adorable childhood photos of the actor
Chris Hemsworth to Tom Hiddleston: 5 Hollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas should work with
Chris Hemsworth to Tom Hiddleston: 5 Hollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas should work with
Disha Patani’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures a proof
Disha Patani’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures a proof
Alia Bhatt: 5 unforgettable performances of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress
Alia Bhatt: 5 unforgettable performances of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement