Twinkle Khanna's THESE shocking confessions will leave you in awe of her
Updated: January 16, 2020 12:02 pm
List of Twinkle Khanna's shocking confessions
Twinkle Khanna is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. Though she's married to one of the big names in B-town, i.e. Akshay Kumar, she has also successfully made a name for herself as a successful entrepreneur, an author and a columnist. She's one of those stars who is clearly not afraid to speak her mind. The diva has her own way of handling trolls. If you've been keeping up with her since her career began, then you'd know that she believes in calling a spade a spade. We love her for it! Time and again, Twinkle Khanna has honestly confessed a lot of things about her life. The same is a topic of discussion even now. Today, we have compiled a list of shocking confessions by her.
On her acting chops
On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Twinkle was very honest about her acting and failure in Bollywood. She said, "People remember Mela only because of my terrible acting."
On marrying Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the power couples of Bollywood. On Karan Johar's show KWK, Twinkle revealed that the couple had a bet that she will only marry the actor if her movie Mela flops and the movie tanked at the box office.
It started out as a fling
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are happily married now. However, Twinkle accepted that she never intended to marry Akki. Khanna revealed that she had a failed long term relationship and decided to have a fling with Kumar and nothing serious at the beginning.
On Karan Johar's crush
It is a known fact that Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are BFFs. On KJo's chat show, Twinkle revealed that the director had a crush on her during their teenage years. Surprised?
Khanna did a complete health checkup of Akshay Kumar's family
Shocking, isn't it? The actress once confessed that she did a complete health checkup of Akshay Kumar's family without him knowing about it.
