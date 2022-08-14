Happy HueningKai Day: 6 times TXT’s youngest member wowed us with his various charms

1 / 6

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's HueningKai

Born on August 14, 2002, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s member HueningKai celebrates his 20th birthday today! The youngest of the group, HueningKai was the third member to be revealed as part of the line-up in January 2019. He went on to officially debut as part of TOMORROW X TOGETHER in March 2019, alongside Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Taehyun. The group debuted with their extended play ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’, and its lead single ‘Crown’ debuted at number one on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart. Also affectionately called ‘Hyuka’ among his fans, HueningKai takes on the roles of vocalist, dancer and rapper in the group. The talented star has also had his name in the credits for multiple tracks in TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s discography, including writing and composing credits for ‘Opening Sequence’ and ‘Lonely Boy’, from the group’s most recent release, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. To celebrate TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s youngest member on his birthday today, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of HueningKai!

Photo Credit : TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Twitter Account