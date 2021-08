1 / 6

The Young Prince

A very happy birthday to TOMORROW X TOGETHER's adorable diamond maknae Huening Kai! The super talented Korean-American singer joined the BigHit family and debuted under the supergroup TOMORROW X TOGETHER in 2019 with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. He’s better known as ‘Ningdungie’, ‘NingNing’ and ‘Hyuka’ amongst his fans. Huening Kai is the vocalist, dancer and rapper of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and seems to be a scaredy-cat but loves watching horror movies nevertheless. He is very talented and can play different instruments, swoon fans with his aegyo and is also known to be the meme king of the group. Fun facts: he loves jelly snacks, plushies, mint choco chip ice cream and artistically writing in Hangul. Even though he is the maknae of the group, he likes to be the one taking care of the other members all the time, thanks to his compassionate and sweet nature. Huening Kai is definitely a gem and is undeniably one of the sweetest and most adorable singers in the industry! In celebration of his nineteenth birthday, here are some of his cute and charming pictures.

Photo Credit : News1