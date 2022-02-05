Happy Birthday Taehyun: 6 Times the TOMORROW X TOGETHER member wowed us with his selfie-taking skills

1 / 6

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun

Debuting in 2019 as part of BIGHIT MUSIC’s first boy group in six years, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun turns 20 today! Taehyun was the fourth member of the group to be introduced in January 2019 via a teaser video, and went on to make his debut in March 2019 with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s mini album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The talented idol has since also participated as a lyricist in multiple TOMORROW X TOGETHER songs, including ‘Maze in the Mirror’, ‘Ghosting’, ‘No Rules’, ‘Dear Sputnik’, and more. Along with his fellow group members, Taehyun has received multiple laurels, including several new artist of the year awards in 2019, such as ‘Rookie of the Year’ at the 34th Golden Awards and ‘Best New Male Artist’ at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. A former child model, Taehyun is also known for his impeccable selfie-taking skills. To celebrate TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun on his birthday, we’ve put together some of our favourite selfies of the idol!

Photo Credit : @TXT_members (TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Official Twitter Account)