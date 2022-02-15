PHOTOS: 6 times TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun stole our hearts with his selfies

1 / 6

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun

Debuting in 2019 as part of BIGHIT MUSIC’s first boy group in six years, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun was the first member of the group to be introduced in January 2019 via a teaser video titled ‘Introductory Film - What do you do?’, and trended worldwide within the first ten minutes of him being revealed. He went on to make his debut in March 2019 with the group’s first mini-album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. Alongside the other TOMORROW X TOGETHER members, Yeonjun has received multiple laurels, including several new artist of the year awards in 2019, such as ‘Rookie of the Year’ at the 34th Golden Awards and ‘Best New Male Artist’ at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. He has also participated as a lyricist in multiple tracks in the group’s discography, including ‘Maze in the Mirror’, ‘Fairy of Shampoo’, ‘Wishlist’, ‘What if I had been that PUMA’, and more.

Photo Credit : @TXT_members (TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Official Twitter Account)